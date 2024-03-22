Hudson Valley Man Charged With Cocaine Sales By Drug Task Force

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force began an investigation several months ago related to dangerous drug sales in the city of Beacon.

As a result of this investigation, the Drug Task Force identified Jerami Davis, age 34, of Beacon, as a person alleged to be selling cocaine, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Davis was arrested on Friday, March 22, and charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Harris said.

He was released to the supervision of Dutchess County Probation.

The Task Force is warning residents that cocaine is often mixed with fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Dutchess County.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

