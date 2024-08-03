Hudson Valley Man Charged With Burglary After Forcibly Entering Motel Room With Knife: Police

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the Pine Grove Motel in Beekman at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress.

Watterson said an investigation found that Christopher Oritz, age 42, of Beekman, had forcibly entered a motel room while armed with a knife.

"This incident is not believed to be random, and there were no injuries as a result," Watterson said.

Oritz was arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Menacing

After being processed, Ortiz was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center with no bail and is due to appear before the Town of Beekman Court on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.