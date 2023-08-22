Hudson Valley Man Charged After Breaking Into Business, Sniffed Out By K-9 Durak

Orange County resident Samuel Espada, age 44, of Harriman, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 21 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Town of Newburgh Police, said officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief call at State Farm Insurance on Route 17K around 830 a.m.

While on the phone with the caller, the caller was reviewing video tape and noticed Espada, who committed the criminal mischief, also tried to break into his building, kicking the door several times, Talarico said.

The caller, still reviewing the video, then noticed that at approx. 6:30 a.m., Espada was breaking in to the building next door, which was Martini Law Offices.

As police arrived on the scene, the caller said he believed Espada was still inside the business, Talarico added.

Talarico said officers set up a perimeter of the building and Newburgh K9 Officer Thompson responded to the scene with his K9 partner Durak. Officers gained access to Martini Law Offices, where K9 Durak was able to check the building and located the Espada.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody, confirming he was the person on video attempting to break into State Farm, causing damage to State Farm property and breaking into the Martini Law Offices, he added.

Espada was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass 3rd. Espada also had a warrant out of the City of Middletown.

As per bail reform rules, an appearance ticket was issued on the Town of Newburgh charges, and the City of Middletown issued an appearance ticket for the warrant.

Espada was released from custody with a returnable court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.