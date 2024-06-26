Fair 86°

Hudson Valley Man Admits Trying To Rape Young Child: 'Vile, Unspeakable Act'

A 45-year-old Hudson Valley man faces more than a decade in prison after admitting to trying to engage in sexual conduct with a young child, officials announced. 

Orange County resident James Pospisil of Port Jervis pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday, June 25. 

According to Hoovler's office, between Friday, December 22, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, Pospisil tried engaging in sexual intercourse with a child younger than 11 years old. 

Pospisil was later arrested in early February by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit. 

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Pospisil will face 15 years in prison followed by another 15 years of post-release supervision. He will also be registered as a sex offender. 

In a statement following Pospisil's guilty plea, Hoovler called his conduct a "vile and unspeakable act of abuse of an innocent child." 

"I hope that the significant sentence the defendant faces will provide a degree of closure to the victim and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others," Hoovler added. 

