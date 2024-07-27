Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home, Stealing Car

Putnam County resident James Kennon was arrested on Friday, July 19 in connection with a vehicle theft and a break-in that occurred in Somers, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 26.

According to police, around 2:15 p.m. on the day of Kennon's arrest, a caller reported seeing a man breaking into their home in the area of Lovell Street and stealing property.

Before troopers arrived, the suspect left the area but was also seen stealing a vehicle nearby and reported by a second caller, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied in Carmel. With the help of Carmel Police, Kennon was then apprehended at a nearby apartment complex.

After his arrest, he was charged with:

Second-degree burglary;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Kennon was later arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He will next appear in court on Monday, Aug. 5.

