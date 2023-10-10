Hudson Valley Man, 24, Dies Suddenly While Visiting Caribbean, Family Says

Dutchess County resident Jeffrey Kiluba, of Red Hook, died on Saturday, Oct. 7 during a brief holiday in the Dominican Republic, said his brother Tim Kiluba on GoFundMe.

A volunteer firefighter at the Red Hook Fire Company, Kiluba was last heard from on Friday, Oct. 6, expressing excitement to see mom and dad again on Sunday, Tim Kiluba said.

"Sadly, on Saturday morning his body was found lifeless," Tim Kiluba added. "We are in absolute shock and no words can describe what my parents, my sisters Stephanie & Elizabeth, and my youngest brother Simon are going through right now."

Kiluba grew up in Dutchess County and attended Red Hook High School and SUNY Ulster, his family said.

"Jeffrey has touched the lives of many. From the people and the community, we grew up around, his schoolmates, his many teammates over the years (soccer, wrestling, track & field), the people he worked with," Tim Kiluba said.

The family has no idea how he died and is awaiting details from the government. Kiluba's father has flown to the island to bring his son home and to look for answers.

Money from the GoFundMe will used to fly his body home and to pay for his funeral.

The Red Hook Fire Department said: "Members of the Red Hook Fire Company are terribly saddened to learn of the passing of one of our members, Jeff Kiluba."

The department said Kiluba recently joined the fire department family and was already making it known that he was "going to dedicate his heart and soul to the department and the members of our community."

They also offered love and support to his family and friends.

