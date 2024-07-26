Partly Cloudy 85°

Hudson Valley Estate With Gym, Polo Field Hits Market For $20M

If you need a full gym and a regulation-size polo field, then an estate for sale in the Hudson Valley for $20 million should fill the bill.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
 Photo Credit: Zillow
 Photo Credit: Zillow
 Photo Credit: Zillow
 Photo Credit: Zillow
Located in Dutchess County, bordering Amenia and Millbrook, the Wassaic property spans 134 acres and, according to Zillow, offers some of the best views in the Hudson Valley. 

The 7,500-square-foot main house, built in 2019, blends modern architecture with the area's natural beauty.

Zillow says the estate is divided into two wings, including a service wing that includes a chef's kitchen, pantry, mudroom, and bathroom.

The entertaining wing features a great room with a black steel surround fireplace and 70 feet of floor-to-ceiling glass on the south side. 

Zillow said the wing also includes a media room and a hidden office space. The gym is across from the media room.

From there, a main stairway and an elevator lead to the second floor, where Zillow said you will find an outdoor entertaining area, a dining area, and a lounge with a wood-burning fireplace.

The primary suite includes another wood-burning fireplace and separate bathrooms with a freestanding tub set against an expanse of glass offering views of the valley, Zillow said.

The suite also has a meditation room with a gas fireplace and two dressing rooms. 

Three en-suite guest rooms are located at the end of a hallway.

Outside, Zillow added, there is a pool house with a kitchen, lounge, and half bath. An outdoor dining area extends into the landscape.

Of course, there's an infinity pool, outdoor shower, and spa. 

Finally, Zillow said there is a barn with 48 stalls and several paddocks for the polo field. 

Two staff houses, one with three bedrooms and one with two bedrooms, and a full croquet court finish out the estate. 

The home is listed by Compass Greater New York, LLC at 845-677-5311.

The estate is at 365 Tower Hill Road, Wassaic. 

To view the entire Zillow listing, click here. 

