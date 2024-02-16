Hudson Valley Duo Nabbed With Gun, Drugs By Task Force, Police Say

The arrests took place in Dutchess County, on Thursday, Feb. 15 in Poughkeepsie.

According to Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, James E. Morris, age 51, and Jonette Drake, age 43, both of Poughkeepsie, were charged after an investigation into drug sales in the area.

The two were busted when Morris sold cocaine to the Drug Task Force multiple times, said Harris.

At the time of his arrest Drake, who was with Morris, was found to be in possession of a loaded unregistered handgun, Harris added.

Morris was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to jail without bail.

Drake was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to jail with a $20,000 cash, $40,000 insurance bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

"The Drug Task Force continues to warn the public that cocaine and other dangerous drugs are often mixed with fentanyl which is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Dutchess County," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

