Hudson Valley Drunk Driver Nabbed Following High-Speed Chase, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess Couty around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Scott W. Owen, age 27, of Poughkeepsie refused to stop for a sheriff's deputy on Route 9 near the town of Hyde Park.

After going through numerous jurisdictions Owen finally stopped and was taken into custody, at which time he was positively identified, Watterson said.

Owen was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Unlawfully fleeing an officer

Numerous traffic violations

After being processed he was released on appearance tickets with arraignment dates in both the Town and City of Poughkeepsie Courts.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the New York State Police, the town of Poughkeepsie Police, and the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

