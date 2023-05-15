Detective Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old At Restaurant In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Orange County on Saturday, May 6 at the Olde Erie Restaurant located at 7 West Main St., in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen, it was reported to the Middletown Police Department that Detective Fredrick Slanovec was involved in an off-duty incident while attending a private party at the Olde Erie Restaurant.

It is alleged that the detective had a physical altercation with the 14-year-old high school student. The juvenile was not injured during the incident, Thoelen said.

Further information on the incident has not been released by Middletown Police.

"Based upon these serious allegations, the police department initiated both an internal and criminal investigation into the incident," he added.

In accordance with the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement, Slanovec was suspended with pay, pending the results of the investigations.

On Thursday, May 11 the City of Middletown Police Commission convened a special meeting to file departmental charges against Slanovec and potentially seek his termination, Thoelen said.

Slanovec was also transitioned from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.

"A formal hearing will be scheduled in the future to adjudicate the charges and afford proper due process, in accordance with the Middletown City Charter," Thoelen said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation and will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.