Hudson Valley Court Clerk Charged With 'Fixing' Tickets For Friends

Ulster County resident Haley Whalen, age 25, of Ulster Park, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13 following an investigation by state police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, an investigation revealed that Whalen, a court clerk with the Town of Saugerties Court, unofficially used her credentials to dismiss tickets on behalf of acquaintances.

Whalen was charged with:

Four counts of falsifying business records

Four counts of tampering with public records

Four counts of official misconduct

Four counts of criminal contempt

She was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in place of $10,000 cash/ $20,000 bond/ $40,000 partially secured bond.

