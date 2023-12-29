Hudson Valley BBQ Eatery To Transform Into Thai Restaurant

Peekskill Smokehouse, located at 15 North Division St., will be transforming into "Thaimeless Thai" in 2024, the owners announced on social media earlier in December.

To make the change, the smokehouse will close for a brief hiatus beginning on Monday, Jan. 1, the owners added.

"During this brief hiatus, our talented team will be working their magic to unveil a brand-new menu, train in the art of Thai cuisine, and sprinkle some Thai-inspired charm into our decor," they explained on social media.

This short break is expected to end sometime in the second week of January when Thaimeless Thai will make its "dazzling debut," the owners said.

Until the New Year though, the smokehouse will continue serving its BBQ menu to loyal customers, in addition to some previews of the new Thai-inspired menu such as green curry and chicken meatballs.

"Indulge in those heavenly Burnt Ends and bid adieu to the Smokehouse in style," the owners wrote, continuing, "Thank you for being a part of our BBQ adventure, and we can't wait to welcome you to Thaimeless Thai – where every bite tells a tale of spice, sweetness, and everlasting joy!"

