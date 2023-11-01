Hudson Valley 3D Printer Ghost Gun Maker Sentenced To Prison

Orange County resident Noah James McCagg, age 22, of Port Jervis, was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 30 to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in relation to his guilty plea of criminal possession of a weapon.

After conducting a joint narcotics investigation with the Orange County Drug Task Force, members of the city of Port Jervis Police engaged in a foot pursuit with McCagg on Saturday, March 25, on Front Street in Port Jervis, court documents show.

There, they recovered a loaded 9mm pistol and arrested McCagg. Investigation revealed that McCagg had created the pistol inside his Prospect Street residence using a 3-D printer.

In addition to the loaded pistol that McCagg possessed, Port Jervis Police also recovered a 3-D printer that McCagg was apparently using to create operable firearms similar to the one he was possessing on Front Street, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

These homemade guns, which bear no serial numbers, are commonly referred to as ghost guns and are increasingly found during the course of narcotics investigations.

The printer and gun components were recovered during the execution of a search warrant at McCagg’s residence by the Port Jervis Police, who were aided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, and the Town of Deerpark Police Department.

“Untraceable ghost guns, illegally possessed by drug dealers, contribute to violent crime in our county,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

