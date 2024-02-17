How Much Snow Did You Get? New Winter Storm Produces Higher-Than-Expected Totals In These Areas

Totals are from the National Weather Service and submissions from Daily Voice readers:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
New York
New York City
New York County (Manhattan)
Central Park 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
SE Greenwich Village 3.2 inches 0920 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
Kings County (Brooklyn)
Coney Island 9.9 inches 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Coney Island 8.0 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
4 ESE Coney Island 8.9 inches 0749 AM 02/17 Public
ESE Bay Ridge 7.6 inches 0536 AM 02/17 Public
Midwood 7.3 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
NNE Midwood 7.0 inches 0645 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
NNE Bay Ridge 6.5 inches 1020 AM 02/17 Public
Bay Ridge 6.5 inches 1025 AM 02/17 Public
N Crown Heights 6.5 inches 0910 AM 02/17 Public
SSW Greenpoint 6.5 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public
N Bay Ridge 5.8 inches 0600 AM 02/17 Public
WNW Crown Heights 5.2 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Bay Ridge 4.8 inches 0618 AM 02/17 Public
W Crown Heights 4.7 inches 0920 AM 02/17 Public
Queens County
SSE Canarsie 8.0 inches 1015 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
NYC/JFK 6.1 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
Howard Beach 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
S Elmhurst 3.3 inches 0810 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
WNW Elmhurst 3.0 inches 0735 AM 02/17 Public
NYC/La Guardia 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
NYC/JFK 6.1 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
NYC/La Guardia 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
Bronx County
ENE East Tremont 2.1 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public
1 NE Riverdale 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Richmond County (Staten Island)
WSW Tottenville 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Public
SE Huguenot 9.5 inches 0945 AM 02/17 Public
SSW Huguenot 9.1 inches 0845 AM 02/17 Public
E New Dorp 8.6 inches 0550 AM 02/17 Public
N Tottenville 7.8 inches 0450 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Westerleigh 6.8 inches 1035 AM 02/17 Public
WNW Tompkinsville 3.5 inches 0538 AM 02/17 Public
Nassau County
NNW Oceanside 6.6 inches 0825 AM 02/17 Public
Hewlett 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public
Massapequa 5.8 inches 1010 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Bellmore 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public
Valley Stream 5.5 inches 0725 AM 02/17 Public
Farmingdale 5.0 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public
NE Long Beach 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Rockville Centre 5.0 inches 0538 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
Malverne 4.9 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
SSE Plainedge 4.1 inches 1018 AM 02/17 Public
WNW East Massapequa 4.0 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public
Plainview 3.4 inches 0835 AM 02/17 Public
East Williston 3.1 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public
Manhasset Hills 3.1 inches 0730 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
East Meadow 3.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
Glen Cove 3.0 inches 0805 AM 02/17 Public
Syosset 2.7 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Suffolk County
North Patchogue 5.6 inches 1019 AM 02/17 Public
Shirley 5.3 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public
North Babylon 4.7 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Public
Mastic Beach 4.5 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public
West Islip 4.5 inches 1050 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Lindenhurst 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public
Copiague 4.0 inches 1019 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Oakdale 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Sayville 3.9 inches 0735 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
Blue Point 3.8 inches 1045 AM 02/17 Public
Islip Terrace 3.7 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public
WNW Babylon 3.6 inches 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Mount Sinai 3.4 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public
Poquott 3.2 inches 0730 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
Commack 3.1 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Public
East Hampton 3.1 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public
Islip Airport 3.1 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
Centereach 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
S Centerport 3.0 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public
Holbrook 3.0 inches 0810 AM 02/17 Public
Melville 3.0 inches 0915 AM 02/17 Public
SSW Nesconset 3.0 inches 0855 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Setauket-East Seta 3.0 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public
WSW Smithtown 3.0 inches 0840 AM 02/17 Public
Upton 3.0 inches 1100 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
Riverhead 2.8 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Bridgehampton 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer
Babylon 2.5 inches 0445 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
Centerport 2.2 inches 0800 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer
NE South Huntington 2.0 inches 0550 AM 02/17 NWS Employee
Westchester County
ESE Scarsdale 3.0 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Armonk 2.7 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Croton-on-Hudson 2.1 inches 0955 AM 02/17 Public
Hastings-on-Hudson 1.5 inches 0730 AM 02/17 Public
NW Jefferson Valley 1.5 inches 0800 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer
Somers 1.0 inches 0405 AM 02/17 Public
Orange County
Chester 2.6 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public
WNW Monroe 2.5 inches 0815 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
E Highland Mills 2.1 inches 0917 AM 02/17 Public
New Windsor 2.1 inches 0940 AM 02/17 Public
Pine Bush 2.0 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public
Putnam County
Carmel 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer
Putnam Valley 1.6 inches 1010 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media
Rockland County
Piermont 1.5 in 0530 AM 02/17 Public
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Fairfield 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public
Bridgeport 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs
Fairfield 1.3 inches 0440 AM 02/17 Public
Danbury 3.1 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
3 WNW Monroe 2.5 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
2 NNE Norwalk 2.5 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Public
2 SE Greenwich 2.3 inches 0940 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Weston 2.2 inches 0815 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
4 NNE Bethel 2.0 inches 0841 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
Hartford County
Berlin 2.0 inches 0831 AM 02/17 Public
1 NNE Berlin 2.0 inches 0851 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
3 SE Southington 1.5 inches 0845 AM 02/17
3 SSW West Hartford 1.4 inches 0846 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
1 ENE East Hartford 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
3 NNE Avon 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Rocky Hill 1.0 inches 0747 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter
Tolland County
E Vernon 1.5 inches 1002 AM 02/17
W Tolland 1.5 inches 1017 AM 02/17
Middlesex County
NNW Killingworth 2.0 inches 0840 AM 02/17 Public
NNE Higganum 1.0 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public
New Haven County
ENE Naugatuck 2.8 inches 0925 AM 02/17 Public
SSE Derby 2.0 inches 0857 AM 02/17 Cocorahs
N North Haven 2.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Public
WSW North Madison 2.0 inches 0959 AM 02/17 Public
Naugatuck 1.5 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public
Guilford 1.4 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer
New London County
1 NNE Groton 1.5 inches 1040 AM 02/17 Public
