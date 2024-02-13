Snow 32°

How Much Snow Did You Get? Here Are Reports From Region For Pre-Valentine's Day Winter Storm

Here are snowfall reports from the region for the winter storm that is sweeping through the Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Joe Lombardi
Totals are from the National Weather Service:

Location        Amount        Time/Date      Provider

New York

Westchester County

2 SE Peekskill 10.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Croton-on-Hudson 9.0 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

2 ENE Ossining 9.0 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

2 SSW Golden`s Bridge 6.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

1 ESE Hartsdale 5.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

New Rochelle 5.1 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Armonk 5.0 inches 0845 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

1 NNW White Plains 5.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Peekskill 4.2 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

South Salem 4.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nassau County

1 ENE Glen Cove 4.6 inches 0917 AM 02/13 Public

East Williston 4.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

Farmingdale 4.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Public

Massapequa 3.0 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Public

Bellerose 2.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

Syosset 1.5 inches 0825 AM 02/13 COOP

1 ESE East Meadow 1.4 inches 0800 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Herricks 1.0 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Suffolk County

1 WSW Commack 5.5 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public

1 E Commack 4.2 inches 1008 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Nesconset 4.0 inches 0928 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Patchogue 3.5 inches 1033 AM 02/13 Public

Centereach 2.8 inches 0924 AM 02/13 NWS Employee

Huntington 2.3 inches 0839 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Port Jefferson Station 2.0 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Commack 1.3 SW 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Upton 0.3 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Manhattan

Central Park 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

2 E Highland Mills 12.3 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public

Chester 11.2 inches 0949 AM 02/13 Cocorahs

Middletown 11.0 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

0.8 N Port Jervis 11.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Washingtonville 10.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Cornwall 0.4 NW 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

2 SSW Middletown 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Goshen 9.7 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 WNW Monroe 9.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.5 inches 0940 AM 02/13 Public

Port Jervis 8.5 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Pine Bush 8.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Middletown 0.7 E 8.0 inches 0727 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

West Point 8.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Greenwood Lake 7.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

4 SSE Chester 6.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

1 SSE Gardnertown 5.8 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Public

2 WSW West Point 5.1 inches 0620 AM 02/13 Public

1 NE Goshen 5.0 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public

Warwick 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Putnam County

3 NNE Cold Spring 11.1 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public

3 N Putnam Valley 10.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

Mahopac 8.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Carmel Hamlet 6.2 inches 0814 AM 02/13 COOP

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Rockland County

1 ENE New City 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Congers 6.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Fire Dept/Rescue

New Hempstead 0.6 SE 5.9 inches 0925 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stony Point 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 4.8 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Nyack 4.1 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Connecticut

Fairfield County

4 NNW New Fairfield 10.5 inches 1053 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Newtown 10.5 1005 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

2 NNW Bethel 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

2 S New Canaan 7.6 inches 1044 AM 02/13 Public

1 SE Newtown 6.8 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Fairfield 6.7 inches 0830 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Bethel 6.2 inches 0848 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

3 WSW Shelton 6.0 inches 0955 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 SE Norwalk 4.9 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Brookfield 4.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 4.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

4 SSE Greenwich 4.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Fairfield 4.0 inches 0856 AM 02/13 Public

Norwalk 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Shelton 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

1 N Danbury Airport 3.9 inches 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

New Canaan 3.8 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Stamford 1.0 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

5 S Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

3 SE Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Public

Newtown 5.3 S 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bethel 4.5 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

4 ENE Danbury 3.0 inches 0553 AM 02/13 Public

Ridgefield 3.0 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Bridgeport 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Stratford 2.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Hartford County

West Hartford 15.2 inches 1117 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

3 SE East Windsor 12.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Bristol 12.0 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Southington 11.2 inches 1110 AM 02/13

Burlington 11.0 inches 1203 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 NE Newington 10.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

3 NNE New Britain 9.5 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public

Rocky Hill 9.5 inches 1050 AM 02/13

Canton 8.9 inches 1056 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Hartford 8.5 inches 0921 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Manchester 8.5 inches 0935 AM 02/13 Public

3 S Simsbury 8.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

3 SSW West Hartford 7.6 inches 0804 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

3 NNE New Britain 7.5 inches 1001 AM 02/13

3 ENE East Windsor 7.5 inches 1012 AM 02/13

Wethersfield 7.0 inches 0841 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

1 NNW Glastonbury 6.8 inches 0910 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

1 NNE Wethersfield 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

1 ESE Hartford 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

3 SE Enfield 6.5 inches 1104 AM 02/13

Hartford 6.0 inches 0756 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 ESE Simsbury 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

1 NNE Avon 6.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

5 SW North Granby 5.5 inches 1149 AM 02/13 Public

Windsor 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 E Hartland 4.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13

2 E Berlin 4.0 inches 0650 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media

2 W Bolton 4.0 inches 0744 AM 02/13 Public

Suffield 4.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Farmington 3.4 inches 0556 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

3 N Canton 3.0 inches 0646 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 N Enfield 3.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Enfield 3.0 inches 0745 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Bradley AP 1.1 inches 0656 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Litchfield County

Torrington 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Tolland County

1 SSW Coventry 11.5 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 E Vernon 11.0 inches 1047 AM 02/13

4 S Tolland 11.0 inches 1129 AM 02/13

1 NNE Hebron 10.5 inches 1125 AM 02/13

2 NNW Bolton 10.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13

Staffordville 8.2 inches 1205 PM 02/13 Public

1 SSW Coventry 6.5 inches 0835 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Tolland 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13

1 NNE Hebron 5.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Ellington 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Columbia 5.0 inches 0811 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

1 NW Andover 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

1 NNE Somers 4.7 inches 0905 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Higganum 6.0 inches 0908 AM 02/13 Public

Durham 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Higganum 3.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Durham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

1 E Westbrook 3.0 inches 1028 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Moodus 0.7 SSW 2.0 inches 0706 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Killingworth 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New Haven County

Hamden 5.2 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

1 WNW Beacon Falls 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

4 WNW Cheshire 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Waterbury 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

4 SE Waterbury 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public

Prospect 4.7 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Naugatuck 4.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Milford 3.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

Guilford 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Meriden 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Wallingford 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Guilford 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Windham County

Pomfret 11.5 inches 1201 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 ENE Willimantic AP 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio

New London County

Norwich 4.1 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Public

Ledyard Center 3.7 inches 1006 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

Preston 3.5 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 5.2 SE 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

2 SSE Ledyard Center 2.9 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Mystic 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

New London 1.5 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Norwich 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP

Stonington 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

East Lyme 1.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Old Lyme 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

Waterford 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

