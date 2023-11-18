Honda Recalling Nearly 250K Vehicles Due To Engine Concerns

This week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that 248,999 vehicles have been subject to the recall, which spans several years and different model types.

According to officials, due to a manufacturing error, "the connecting rod bearing in the engine may wear and seize, damaging the engine."

Models subject to the recall include certain:

2015-2020 Acura TLX;

2016-2020 Acura MDX;

2016 and 2018-2019 Pilot;

2017 and 2019 Ridgeline;

2018-2019 Odyssey.

There have been nearly 1,500 warranty claims due to the issue, Honda said, but no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will repair and inspect suspect vehicles for free, and anyone who has a vehicle subject to the recall will be notified by Honda beginning in early January.

