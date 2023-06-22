Homicide Suspect On Run Found In Rockland Motel

Freddie Gaetan, age 29, was tracked to Rockland County and the Stony Point Budget Motor Inn at 87 South Liberty Drive in Stony Point on Wednesday, June 21.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, the department received a call from NYPD detectives that Gaetan might be staying at the motel.

NYPD had been searching for Gaetan since the murder took place in the 32nd Precinct on Monday, June 19, Becker said.

Becker said Stony Point officers, along with the Rockland County REACT Team, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and the NYPD, were able to nab Gaetan in a room without incident.

Gaetan was turned over to NYPD officers for transport to the city.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.