Homicide Fugitive Nabbed In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Stephanie M. Vance, age 26, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was captured by Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies in the town of Pleasant Valley on Thursday, Jan. 11 on a homicide warrant from the State of Mississippi.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call from authorities in Mississippi saying they believed Vance was possibly in the Dutchess County area.

Through further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau, Patrol Bureau, and Domestic Violence Unit Vance was then located in the town of Pleasant Valley and taken into custody without incident, Watterson said.

Watterson said Vance is being held as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition proceedings after being remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

At this time Vance has been charged in Dutchess County as a fugitive from justice. After being processed she was arraigned before the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

Neshoba County Sheriff Sheriff Erick Clark said Vance was wanted for the March 2023 shooting death of her 35-year-old boyfriend Christopher Bland during a domestic violence incident.

