Home Invasion: CT Man Accused Of Traveling 150 Miles Before Assault, Burglary At NY Residence

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, New York State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in the town of Wilton for the report of an assault with a knife.

The investigation determined New Haven County resident Thomas A. Rivera, age 50, of Naugatuck, reportedly traveled to the location unexpectedly and uninvited.

"He allegedly entered the house without permission and assaulted the victim with a knife, causing serious but not life-threatening injuries," said police.

Rivera was located outside the home and taken into custody by troopers.

A man and woman and two children under the age of 17 were inside the home at the time of the incident but were uninjured, said police.

"This incident occurred while a court-issued stay-away order of protection was in place against Rivera, forbidding him from being at the location," police said.

Rivera was charged with:

Burglary in the first degree,

Assault in the second degree,

Criminal contempt in the first degree,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Rivera was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility instead of a $60,000 bond, or a $300,00 partially secured bond.

