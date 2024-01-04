Winter Storm - Hochul Warns NYers To Prepare For Snow, Possible Power Outages: 'Be Vigilant'

According to Hochul, the large coastal weather system is predicted to hit New York late Saturday, Jan. 6, and continue into Sunday, Jan. 7, bringing anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow to parts of the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Central New York, and a mix of snow and rain to New York City and Long Island.

Winter storm watches are in effect throughout New York State, except in New York City and on Long Island, where about 1 inch of snowfall is possible, but icy conditions are expected at times.

These conditions are likely to cause power outages and hazardous travel conditions, Hochul said, adding that there is still uncertainty in the forecast regarding exact snow totals and where snow will turn to rain.

"We are watching an impending coastal weather system moving in this weekend, and in preparation I've directed State agencies to mobilize emergency response assets," Hochul said in a statement.

She added, "We anticipate heavy, wet snowfall across various regions, potentially causing power outages and hazardous travel. I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant. Prepare your households, monitor local forecasts, and plan for the next couple of days as the forecast comes into clearer view. Together, we'll weather the storm.”

Some of the agencies preparing for the storm include the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority, which are ready to deploy plow trucks and salt.

In addition to issuing warnings, state officials also gave tips to those who have to travel during the storm:

Make sure your car is stocked with survival materials such as blankets, a shovel, flashlights, batteries, extra clothing, tire chains, and food;

Keep your cell phone charged;

Make sure your vehicle is clear of snow to ensure visibility and leave extra distance between cars;

Stay well behind snowplows, as they can reduce visibility as a result of snow blowing from behind the plow.

To report power outages, residents can call the following numbers for each utility company:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714;

Con Edison: 800-752-6633;

National Grid: 800-867-5222;

NYSEG: 800-572-1131;

O&R: 877-434-4100;

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075;

RG&E: 800-743-1701.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.