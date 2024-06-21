Hochul Signs Bill Restricting 'Addictive' Social Media Feeds Targeting Children

Poll Should states crack down on “addictive” social media algorithms that target children? Yes No Unsuree Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should states crack down on “addictive” social media algorithms that target children? Yes 100%

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Thursday, June 20, meant to combat what lawmakers called “addictive” social media algorithms aimed at minors, the first such law in the country.

Under the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) For Kids Act, social media companies will be required to display content chronologically for users under 18 unless they get parental consent allowing them to show content that is selected algorithmically instead.

Content that is algorithmically curated relies on a user’s behavior and past interactions – like comments, shares, and number or duration of views – to create a personalized, and thus more addictive, feed.

The legislation also bars social media platforms from sending app notifications to minors between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent.

Hochul also signed a related bill, the New York Child Data Protection Act, that restricts websites from collecting or sharing the personal data of users under 18 without consent.

Just how exactly age and parental consent will be verified will be determined by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Companies found violating the new laws could face civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

The groundbreaking legislation comes just weeks after US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy cited new research showing that adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face an increased risk of adverse mental health effects, like depression and anxiety.

“Young people across the nation are facing a mental health crisis fueled by addictive social media feeds – and New York is leading the way with a new model for addressing the crisis and protecting our kids,” Hochul said.

“By reining in addictive feeds and shielding kids’ personal data, we’ll provide a safer digital environment, give parents more peace of mind, and create a brighter future for young people across New York.”

