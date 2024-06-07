Historic Hastings-On-Hudson Home Once Owned By Esteemed Meteorologist Listed At $4.75M

The residence, located in Hastings-on-Hudson at 255 South Broadway, was built in 1902 and is now listed for $4.75 million, according to its Houlihan Lawrence listing.

The five-bed, three-bath home was once owned by Central Park Observatory’s founding meteorologist Daniel Draper, the namesake of nearby Draper Park who spent more than four decades as New York City's official meteorologist.

Rebuilt by local architect Stephen Tilly in 2010, the residence features epic views of the Hudson River and the Palisades on its western side. The property also includes more than two acres of lush lawns.

As for the home itself, the residence boasts early 20th-century style with modern amenities, according to its listing. This includes a hipped roof with balustrade, cypress woodwork shingles and solid bronze hardware; a wrap-around colonnaded veranda; and a ground floor converted into a large open plan with oversized windows that let in plenty of sunlight.

The residence also features a classic front staircase with rope spiral pattern balusters that was preserved from the original home.

Other features include a kitchen with a center island and chef-grade stainless steel appliances; a primary bedroom with impressive river views and a bath with a soaking tub; and an office and bedroom with its own full bath.

The home's future residents will also get to enjoy the residence's heated Gunite pool and multiple acres of gardens and specimen trees.

Click here to view the residence's full listing.

