Woman Visiting Hudson Valley With Husband Dies After 70-Foot Fall

A 39-year-old woman visiting the area died after falling 70 feet off a cliff at a state park in the region.

One of the views from&nbsp;Minnewaska State park.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: MinnewaskaStatePark.org
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Ulster County around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22, at Minnewaska State Park in the town of Rochester.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, age 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, age 41, both of Singapore, were hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff. 

Nevel said Binte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell off the cliff, approximately 70 feet. Bin Mohd Said contacted 911.

NYSP Aviation was called in to hoist the victim to safety, Nevel said.

Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Other responding agencies who assisted in the rescue included:

  • New York State Park Police
  • Park operations staff
  • State DEC Forest Rangers
  • Various fire and EMT personnel. 

The incident remains under investigation.

