Hiker Breaks Jaw After Falling 25 Feet Off Cliff At State Park In Hudson Valley

A hiker had to be flown out of a state park in the Hudson Valley after falling 25 feet off a cliff, officials announced. 

A hiker was rescued from Harriman State Park in Woodbury after falling 25 feet from a cliff. 

 Photo Credit: Woodbury Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Orange County on Saturday, Dec. 24 around 7:15 p.m., when a hiker fell off a cliff at Harriman State Park in Woodbury, according to the town's fire department. 

As a result of the fall, the hiker suffered a broken leg and jaw, fire officials said.

After they were found around a mile and a half into the woods, the hiker was packaged and carried out of the woods before being flown to a hospital, according to the department. The hiker's condition was not released. 

