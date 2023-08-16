'High Risk, High Reward': Santos Staffer Impersonated Speaker's Aide To Fundraise, Feds Say

Samuel Miele, age 27, is charged with wire fraud and identity theft as part of a five-count indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Miele was a fundraiser for Santos’ congressional campaigns in both 2020 and 2022, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.

Prosecutors allege that between August and December 2021, Miele “falsely and without authorization” impersonated the Congressional staffer in emails and phone calls to over a dozen potential donors in an effort to raise campaign funds.

In order to fool donors, he created a phony email address and signed his messages using the aide’s full name and title, prosecutors said.

The indictment does not name the Congressional aide who was allegedly impersonated, but NBC News is reporting he is Dan Meyer, chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Money that was raised through the scheme was reportedly transferred into a bank account controlled by Santos’ campaign in Suffolk County. For his work, Miele earned a 15 percent commission on any funds that he raised.

Prosecutors said Santos knew about the scheme, citing an email that Miele sent him in September 2022 in which Miele allegedly admitted “faking my identity to a big donor,” and saying he was “high risk, high reward in everything I do.”

Miele is charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors said if convicted, they want Miele to forfeit any property or proceeds that he may have obtained through the scheme.

Miele’s arrest is the latest in a long list of scandals that have plagued Santos since he was elected in November 2022, representing New York’s 3rd District in parts of Nassau County and Queens.

After admitting that he lied about much of his background on the campaign trail, including where he worked and went to school, the 34-year-old freshman Republican lawmaker was arrested in May 2023 on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a $500,000 bond.

Related Coverage:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.