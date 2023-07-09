High-Impact Storm: Significant Flash Flooding Possible As System Barrels From West To East

A radar view, in the first image above, shows the front edge of the system, sparked by a slow-moving cold front, at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Areas with severe storms are marked in red.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall is expected in areas shown in green in the second image above from AccuWeather.com. Locally higher are possible, especially in areas in darker green.

Widespread flood watches have been issued throughout much of the Northeast. Areas most at risk for flash flooding can be seen by clicking on the third image above.

The National Weather Service said in a statement Sunday afternoon that "numerous instances of flash flooding are expected," noting that "isolated severe thunderstorms may occur, with damaging wind gusts the main threat" from what it describes as a "high-impact storm."

"The rain from Sunday night can result in significant travel delays for the Monday morning drive, especially if there are road closures due to high water," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

The storm will linger into Monday, July 10 with showers likely and scattered storms possible at any point during the day and night, the National Weather Service says. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Farther east, including in Boston, downpours are expected to be most intense from later Monday, perhaps for the commute home, to early Tuesday morning, July 11, according to AccuWeather.com.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny from west to east on Tuesday, July 11 with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

The mercury will climb to a high of around 90 degrees on Wednesday, July 12 with plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather could return starting on Thursday, July 13 with chances of new rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible and lasting into next weekend. But skies are expected to be partly sunny for most of each of those days.

