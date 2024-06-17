Hot Stuff: Here's When To Expect Heat Index To Be Highest During Scorching Stretch

The extreme heat could affect about 135 million people across the US and parts of Canada from Tusday, June 18 through Saturday, June 22.

"The increased demand for cooling is going to be a problem here. This could have some impacts on the power grid," said AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days in which the temperature is 90 degrees or higher.

According to the National Weather Service, the combination of heat and humidity will produce heat index values ranging between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit from Tuesday until Saturday.

The National Weather Service says morning cirrus clouds on Monday, June 17, will give way to increasing afternoon sun, with temperatures turning very warm and humidity rising.

The high temperature will generally be in the low 80s, with some spots hitting the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high temperature generally in the low 90s, before the highest heat indices of the week kick in the following few days.

The high temperature on Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19, will again be in the low 90s, with sunny skies. Heat indices should be in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday, June 20, marks the first day of summer. This year's solstice is at 4:51 p.m., and the temperatures will feel like it, with the high generally in the mid-90s.

The outlook for Friday, June 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with perhaps the warmest temps of the week, rising into the upper 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from around the middle of the afternoon to the early evening.

Heat indices across the region Thursday and Friday will range from 95 to around 101 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

The outlook for Saturday calls for partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the low 90s, and a chance of showers during the day and at night.

