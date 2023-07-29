Here's Timing For Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Storms will develop in the middle of the afternoon Saturday, July 29, and continue into the early overnight hours of Sunday morning, July 30.

"Some of the storms may become severe with damaging winds and heavy rain," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Saturday morning. "The main threat is from damaging wind gusts. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the low 90s with a heat index of close to 100 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.

The storm system could bring as much as half of an inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.

After the storms push through, the heat wave will end.

Sunday, July 30 will be pleasant and comfortable with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Look for more of the same on Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature right around 80 degrees each day.

