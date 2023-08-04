Here's Timing For Thunderstorms Taking Aim At Region Ahead Of Approaching Cold Front

Higher levels of humidity levels will help to ignite the storms Friday, Aug. 4.

Storm activity is possible starting around midday before becoming likely late in the afternoon and in the evening.

Rain will be heavy at times with some drenching downpours.

About an inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts of around 2 inches possible.

In areas farther north and inland, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

After the system pushes off the coast, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Look for more of the same on Sunday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 7 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 80s both days before unsettled weather is expected to return overnight Monday into Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.