Here's Timing For Separate Rounds Of Storms That Will Bring Soaking Rain To Region

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday, June 5, will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms will become likely Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday afternoon, June 6, moving from west to east.

There could be pop-up thunderstorms on Thursday night.

About an inch of rainfall is expected during that stretch, with locally higher amounts.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect from Wednesday night to the early hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Skies will gradually begin to clear before daybreak on Friday, June 7.

This will lead to a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 80s before temperatures moderate for the weekend.

After the back-to-back storms pass through, "a batch of unusually cool air will pivot southeastward across the Great Lakes to much of the Northeast later this week and this weekend," according to AccuWeather.com.

Saturday, June 8 will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

It will also be comfortable for the second half of the weekend, with temperatures again in the mid-70s on Sunday, June 9, and a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a slight chance for showers from the mid-afternoon to early in the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.