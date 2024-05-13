Here's Timing For Rounds Of Rain, Storms, Breaks Of Sun This Week

After a mainly dry day on Monday, May 13, the next day without precipitation will be Thursday, May 16.

"The two best bets for dry weather this week will be No. 1, Monday, and No. 2, Thursday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. "Consider any breaks of dry weather a true bonus in this busy pattern."

However, the National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of scattered afternoon or evening showers even on Monday.

High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s.

On Tuesday, May 14, clouds will thicken, leading to the likelihood of afternoon showers. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will arrive at night and continue at times into the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 15.

About a half-inch of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts from thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, there will be rain at times throughout the day, and another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is predicted.

The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Rainfall will wind down Wednesday night, with gradual clearing after a mainly cloudy overnight.

That will lead to mostly sunny skies on Thursday, which will be the pick of the week with temperatures rising into the low 70s.

Friday, May 17, will be partly sunny during the day, with temperatures in the low 70s, before a chance for showers returns at night.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.