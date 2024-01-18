Predicted Snowfall Totals Increase For Parts Of Region: Here's Brand-New Map

The system will begin moving from west to east overnight Thursday, Jan. 18 into Friday morning, Jan. 19.

Parts of Long Island are now expected to see just over 3 inches of snowfall -- in parts of both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Those areas, including others in the region expected to see the most snowfall, are shown in the darkest shade of blue in the image above, according to the latest projections released by the National Weather Service early Thursday morning.

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is predicted for other areas on Long Island, as well as southern Westchester, and parts of Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley and southern Fairfield County shown in Columbia blue.

Areas in sky blue are expected to see an inch or more.

Clouds will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 with a high temperature of around 30 degrees and wind-chill values in the teens.

The system will arrive with snow showers overnight into Friday morning, with snow becoming likely after daybreak.

Friday's high temperature will be around 30 degrees.

Friday's storm system is now expected to wind down late Friday afternoon, but lingering snow showers are possible Friday night.

The weekend will be dry and cold with partly sunny skies Saturday, Jan. 20, and sunny skies on Sunday, Jan. 21. Saturday's high temperature will be in the low 20s, and Sunday's high in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

