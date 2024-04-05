Here's How Northeast Quake Stacks Up Against Prior Tremors To Rattle NY

“That might’ve been the biggest earthquake I’ve ever felt because the whole house was actually shaking. Pretty crazy,” one user posted on X.

Though Friday’s magnitude 4.8 quake was among the largest to hit the Northeast in the last century, it is classified as a "light" quake on the Richter scale, which runs from a 1.0 magnitude (micro) to 9.9 (extreme).

While certainly rare, New York has experienced its share of noticeable shakers over the years.

The strongest with an epicenter in New York, a magnitude 5.8, occurred in Lawrence County in the town of Massena on Sept. 5, 1944. The quake was felt as far away as New York City and Boston and caused approximately $2 million in damage.

Below are some of the strongest quakes ever felt in the Northeast, according to historical data from the USGS:

5.8 – Louisa County, Virginia on Aug. 23, 2011: This quake was felt throughout New York and Connecticut, and resulted in office buildings being evacuated in New York City.

5.3 – Clinton County near Au Sable Forks on April 4, 2002

5.3 – Tamworth, New Hampshire on Dec. 20, 1940

5.2 – Perth, Canada on Feb. 10, 1914

5.1 – New Jersey on Nov. 30, 1783

4.9 – Adirondack Region on Nov. 4, 1877

4.6 – Lake Champlain area on May 28, 1897

4.0 – Westchester County near Ardsley on Oct. 22, 1985

