Snow Fog/Mist 33°

SHARE

Here Are Snowfall Reports From Region For Major Winter Storm Sweeping Through Northeast

Here are snowfall reports from the region for the massive winter storm sweeping through the Northeast on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7.

Here are snowfall reports from throughout the region for the massive winter storm sweeping through the Northeast&nbsp;

Here are snowfall reports from throughout the region for the massive winter storm sweeping through the Northeast 

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Totals are from the National Weather Service:

New York

Westchester County

Shrub Oak 4.0 inches 0600 AM 01/07 COOP

2 WNW Jefferson Valley 4.0 inches 0600 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer

Hartsdale 3.5 inches 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Croton-on-Hudson 2.9 inches 0945 PM 01/06 Public

White Plains 2.8 inches 1037 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ossining 2.5 inches 0845 PM 01/06 Public

Putnam County

Cold Spring 6.5 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Cocorahs

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills 0.5 inches 0736 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Plainview 0.3 inches 0847 PM 01/06 Public

Suffolk County

Commack 1.3 SW 0.4 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Commack 0.3 inches 0800 PM 01/06 Public

Ridge T inches 1159 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Upton T inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Islip Airport T inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Orient Point T inches 0700 AM 01/07 COOP

Manhattan

Central Park 0.2 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

2 SE Port Jervis 13.1 inches 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

3 NNE Unionville 12.4 inches 1253 AM 01/07 Public

Middletown 11.8 inches 1215 AM 01/07 Fire Dept/Rescue

Montgomery 11.0 inches 1130 PM 01/06 Public

3 SSW Pine Bush 9.5 inches 1201 AM 01/07 Public

Salisbury Mills 9.2 inches 0500 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Newburgh 9.0 inches 1125 PM 01/06 Public

2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.0 inches 1205 AM 01/07 Public

1 WNW Monroe 8.0 inches 1230 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 E Highland Mills 7.5 inches 1212 AM 01/07 Public

Warwick 7.0 inches 1030 PM 01/06 Public

Chester 5.5 inches 1015 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Highland Mills 4.8 inches 1026 PM 01/06 Public

Firthcliffe 2.9 inches 0954 PM 01/06 Public

West Point 2.5 inches 0940 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Rockland County

Stony Point 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Blauvelt 3.5 inches 0922 PM 01/06 Public

New City 3.0 inches 1135 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

2 W Buchanan 3.0 inches 0720 AM 01/07 Public

Queens County

NYC/La Guardia 0.3 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Little Neck 0.3 SE 0.3 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

NYC/JFK 0.1 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Howard Beach T inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Connecticut

Fairfield County

4 SSE Sherman 6.0 in0701 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Greenwich 4.5 inches 1200 AM 01/07 Public

Redding 4.0 inches 1209 AM 01/07 Public

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 3.9 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Stamford 3.5 inches 1022 PM 01/06 Public

2 S New Canaan 3.0 inches 0850 PM 01/06 Public

1 SE Wilton 3.0 inches 1016 PM 01/06 Public

1 NNW Rowayton 3.0 inches 1138 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Bridgeport Airport 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Norwalk 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Norwalk 2.8 inches 1100 PM 01/06 Public

Bethel 2.5 inches 0620 AM 01/07 Emergency Mngr

3 E Easton 2.4 inches 1140 PM 01/06 Public

3 WSW Shelton 2.1 inches 0710 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Stratford 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Newtown 5.3 S 1.9 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Stratford 1.8 inches 1028 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ridgefield 1.8 inches 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Newtown 1.3 inches 1045 PM 01/06 Public

Trumbull 2.6 SSE 1.3 inches 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Middlesex County

Durham 3.2 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Middlefield 1.4 W 2.5 inches 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Moodus 0.7 SSW 1.7 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Westbrook 0.8 inches 0742 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Westbrook 0.5 inches 0942 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New Haven County

1 E North Haven 3.0 inches 1215 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Naugatuck 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Guilford 2.5 inches 0645 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer

Seymour 1.2 WSW 2.5 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Wallingford 2.0 inches 1200 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Milford 1.2 inches 0910 PM 01/06 Public

Madison 0.7 inches 0700 AM 01/07 Public

Meriden 0.5 inches 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

East Haven 0.3 inches 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New London County

Norwich 2.7 inches 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COOP

Waterford 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Preston 0.7 inches 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Niantic 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Uncasville 0.5 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Niantic 0.3 inches 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Old Lyme 0.3 inches 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Hartford County

2 SW North Granby 11.0 inches 0840 AM 01/07

1 SE West Hartford 10.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07

3 N Canton 9.5 inches 0656 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Windsor 8.5 inches 0935 AM 01/07

Bradley AP 8.2 inches 0700 AM 01/07 ASOS

3 S Simsbury 8.0 inches 0700 AM 01/07

North Granby 7.0 inches 0900 AM 01/07

2 WNW Farmington 7.0 inches 1053 AM 01/07

3 ENE East Windsor 5.0 inches    1032 AM 01/07

Southington 4.2 inches    0855 AM 01/07

3 SE Enfield 4.0 inches    0804 AM 01/07

1 NNE Wethersfield 4.0 inches    0830 AM 01/07

1 WSW Marlborough 3.0 inches    0700 AM 01/07

Tolland County

Staffordville 6.5 inches    0500 AM 01/07 COOP

4 S Tolland 6.0 inches    0852 AM 01/07

1 NNE Somers 4.5 inches    0700 AM 01/07

1 NW Andover 4.0 inches    0911 AM 01/07

Windham County

Woodstock 6.0 inches    0930 AM 01/07

1 NE Eastford 5.5 inches    0820 AM 01/07

3 ENE Killingly 4.0 inches    0805 AM 01/07

Moosup 1.7 NE 3.3 inches    0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

East Killingly 1.3 SW 2.8 inches    0645 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE