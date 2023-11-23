'Heinous' Killing: Rockland County Man Admits Stabbing Victim To Death, Hiding Body In Home

Rockland County resident Joseph Janulewicz, age 65, of West Nyack, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Rockland County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 22, in the death of Brian Romney.

The 56-year-old Orange County resident, of Greenwood Lake, was reported missing in June 2022 after he failed to show up at a relative’s home in West Nyack.

Village of Greenwood Lake Police reached out to New York State Police, who took over leading the investigation.

On June 16, 2022, five days after he was reported missing, police executed a search warrant at Janulewicz’ West Nyack home, located on East Street. Inside, they found Romney’s body hidden in a tarp.

His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy showed he had been stabbed over a dozen times, including in his neck.

Janulewicz admitted that he wrapped Romney’s body in a blue tarp and concealed it within the home.

“Today’s guilty plea and the securing of a lengthy prison term for the defendant holds him fully accountable for the heinous crime he committed,” said Rockland County DA Thomas Walsh.

“I commend the exceptional work of the New York State Police that investigated this case along with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department.”

Janulewicz is expected to get 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.