Heavy Downpours, Damaging Winds Up To 60 MPH, Hail Are Main Threats From New Storm System

A new line of thunderstorms triggered by an approaching cold front will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, and small hail.

The time frame for possible storm activity is from the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, June 14 until late Wednesday evening.
The storm will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, and small hail.
Joe Lombardi
The time frame for possible storm activity is from Wednesday afternoon, June 14 until late Wednesday evening.

"Potential hazards would be strong to damaging winds and hail in association with any stronger storms," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Wednesday morning.

Up to a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected from the system.

The system is expected to push east-northeastward starting around midday Wednesday with the passage of the frontal system.

After it pushes through by late Wednesday evening, Thursday, June 15 will be the pick of the week, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

But it won't last long with more unsettled weather expected on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

