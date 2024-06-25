Heated Hudson Valley Race Most Expensive Congressional Primary Ever With $25M Spent

CBS News says nearly $25 million has been raised and spent during the race, which will be decided on Primary Election Day on Tuesday, June 25.

Over half of this amount, $16 million, has been put toward anti-Bowman attack ads and was largely spent by United Democracy Project, a super PAC of the pro-Israel group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, The Washington Post reports.

The conflict between Israel and Gaza has loomed large in the race for the 16th District, as Latimer and Bowman found themselves with opposing views on the war.

Since the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the subsequent military campaign that followed, Bowman has been one of Congress's loudest voices calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Latimer has expressed more sympathy toward Israel and visited the country weeks after the attack. He has supported the country's right to self-defense, according to reports.

The conflicting views held by Latimer and Bowman have illuminated divisions within the Democratic party, making the race gain national attention.

The issue has also become important among voters in the 16th District, which is made up of the southern part of Westchester, including the suburban cities of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

Bowman has condemned the millions spent on attack ads against him and has also accused Latimer of siding with donors who have also donated to Republican campaigns, according to The Washington Post.

The outlet reported remarks made by Bowman at a Juneteenth event: "That is big money in politics, right wing, Republican propaganda. They are lying to you. My mother raised me better than that."

Bowman also called the attack ads against him "lies and propaganda," The Post reported.

Despite the focus on the Israel-Gaza conflict, both candidates have expressed the importance of other issues, and voters have cited topics such as the economy, education funding, and democracy as their main concerns, according to The Post.

If Latimer comes out on top, he would be the first opponent to unseat a member of the Democrats' left wing. Bowman is a member of the so-called Squad, a group of Democrats who support the Palestine cause.

A poll released in mid-June conducted by Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill showed Latimer leading Bowman 48 percent to 31 percent, with 21 percent of voters undecided.

Latimer plans to spend election day doing last-minute campaigning at retail locations, while Bowman will visit polling locations across the district and greet voters.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.