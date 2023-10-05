Head Writers Ditch NY’s Own Drew Barrymore Over Talk Show Strike Controversy, Report Says

Chelsea White, Liz Koe, and Cristina Kinon - WGA members and co-head writers on “The Drew Barrymore Show” - have turned down offers to return for the show’s fourth season and production is looking for new writers, according to the outlet.

The 48-year-old Barrymore, who owns a home on Long Island in the village of Sagaponack, sparked heavy backlash in September 2023 after initially saying her show would resume production without WGA writers.

She later reversed course after several celebrities, including Alyssa Milano, criticized the move.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” Barrymore said at the time.

The WGA, which represents more than 11,000 screenwriters, finally reached a labor deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Saturday, Sept. 27 after a four-month strike.

That strike, combined with the yet-to-be-resolved actors’ strike by members of SAG-AFTRA, effectively ground TV and film production to a halt.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to premiere its fourth season on Monday, Oct. 16.

