Head-On Crash Kills Rockland Woman

The collision occurred in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at North Highland Avenue and Fairview Avenue in Upper Nyack.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, the incident involved two vehicles: a Honda CRV and a Nissan Versa.

The first responding officer arrived on the scene to find the Honda CRV severely damaged and located in the middle of North Highland Avenue while the Nissan Versa was off the roadway.

Peters said witnesses were already providing medical aid to the Nissan Versa driver when the officer arrived.

Clarkstown Police, along with Rockland Paramedic Services and Nyack Community Ambulance, took over medical care.

The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as 86-year-old Justine Mutinsky from Congers, was transported by Nyack Community Ambulance to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Peters said.

The driver of the Honda CRV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Congers Valley Cottage Ambulance to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for evaluation.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan Versa, traveling southbound on North Highland Avenue, crossed the northbound lanes and struck the Honda CRV head-on.

The circumstances leading to the collision are under investigation by the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit at 845-639-5800.

