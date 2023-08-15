Head-On Crash: Children Among 5 Injured In Orange County

The collision took place in Orange County around 7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14 in the area of Route 17K and Dealer Driver in the town of Newburgh.

When the town of Newburgh Police arrived on the scene, they found a 2018 Chevy Equinox with heavy front-end damage, driven by Chauncey Smith, age 22, of Pine Bush.

Also, on the scene was a 2017 Kia Sorrento with heavy front-end damage, driven by Brent Clark, age 39, of Fair Haven, Vermont, said Lt. Peter Talarico of the town of Newburgh Police.

While the accident is still being investigated, a preliminary investigation shows the 2018 Chevrolet crossed the center line into the path of the 2017 Kia, creating a head-on collision, Talarico said.

Both drivers and one passenger from the Kia were transported to St Luke's Hospital. Two other Kia passengers, ages 1 and 15, were transported to Westchester Hospital.

Injury updates were not available, Talarico said.

The investigation is continuing to determine other factors related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.