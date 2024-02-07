Have You Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Dutchess County resident Mark Camillo, age 61, of Beacon, who is considered a "missing vulnerable adult," who suffers from schizophrenia was last seen around Thursday, Feb. 1 in Beacon.

Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said Camillo was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Camillo may be in the local area or may travel to New York City, police said. He may need medical treatment, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

