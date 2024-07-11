Harmful Algae Causes Closure Of Popular Beach In Rockland County

Lake Welch Beach and picnic grounds in Harriman State Park in Rockland County will be closed at least through Sunday, July 14, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Park officials said an algaecide is being applied to Lake Welch to provide targeted treatment and minimize the spread of the bloom.

Conditions will be reassessed next week to determine when the beach can reopen. The bloom at Lake Welch was first observed on Tuesday, July 9.

Updates on swimming conditions at Lake Welch will be posted on the website https://parks.ny.gov/parks/lakewelch/details.aspx,

The algae blooms typically occur in areas with calm water, higher levels of nutrients, and warm weather, but the exact causes are unknown and can vary greatly.

Exposure to algae blooms can cause health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or when airborne droplets are inhaled, park officials said.

Exposure to high levels of algae and its toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, skin, eye, or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties.

Recreational exposures can occur while swimming, wading, fishing, or boating in areas with blooms.

A list of swimming options throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond is available at https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/swimming/.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.