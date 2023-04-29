Gold Medal Flour Products Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination

The company announced on Friday, April 28 a voluntary national recall of 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bag product, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB FlourPackage UPC000-16000-19610Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB FlourPackage UPC000-16000-19580Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB FlourPackage UPC

000-16000-10710

Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB FlourPackage UPC000-16000-10610Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour.

Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains.

The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the US.

Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

