Globe-Trotting Record Seeker Makes NY Stop On Quest To Drive 75 Countries

Sinan Mohammad agreed, making a pit stop on Long Island Wednesday, Feb. 28, during his ambitious quest to travel by car through 75 countries in hopes of setting a Guinness World Record.

The 30-year-old Indian national began his arduous trek in Mangalore, India in March 2023, setting out solo in a custom painted Mahindra Scorpio SUV. He hopes to cover roughly 60,000 miles by August 2024.

As of early March, he had already driven nearly 30,000 miles across three continents.

Mohammad received a warm welcome from Suffolk County Police Deputy Commissioners Belinda Groneman and Kevin Catalina during a stop at the agency’s headquarters in Yaphank.

“Sinan’s background in architecture, fluency in eight Indian languages, and dedication to promoting Indian tourism, vehicles, education, and adventure make his journey truly inspiring,” the Suffolk County PBA said on Facebook.

“We are honored to be a part of his incredible adventure and wish him the best of luck on his record-breaking journey.”

Mohammad shared photos and videos on Facebook showing him at various New York tourist spots. In one, he proudly stands atop his SUV in Times Square while waving the Indian flag.

You can follow his record-setting journey on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

