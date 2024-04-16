Give 'Em A Brake: 'Work Zone Awareness Week' Stresses Safer Driving Near NY Road Crews

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 is Work Zone Awareness Week, with the national theme of “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.”

The campaign is meant to stress the importance of putting down your phone, reducing your speed, and paying better attention while driving, especially in work zones, state transportation officials said.

In 2023, there were 214 documented traffic intrusions while constructing capital projects or performing highway maintenance work, according to the governor’s office. There were nearly 200 crashes in Thruway work zones, injuring 37 people.

The majority of crashes were caused by either distracted driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, or ignoring traffic warning signs.

“New Yorkers owe our highway workers a debt of gratitude for the work that they do to keep our roadways functional and safe,” Hochul said. “The easiest way we can thank them is by driving safely through work zones and giving them plenty of space, making sure that they get home to their families everyday.

“I call on all New Yorkers to recognize the importance of highway workers as we commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week.”

In an attempt to reduce work zone incidents, New York State Police troopers and local police will once again take part in “Operation Hardhat,” dressing as highway maintenance workers and ticketing drivers for violations.

Among the offenses that could land you a ticket are disobeying flaggers, speeding through work zones, using your cell phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and violating the state’s “Move Over” law near emergency vehicles.

Nearly 3,000 drivers across the state were ticketed during the operation in 2023, the governor’s office said.

Drivers were also reminded that the state’s Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program is ramping up in the coming weeks. Under the program, any car detected speeding in a monitored work zone is fined.

Fines through the pilot program are issued as follows:

$50 for the first violation

$75 for the second violation

$100 for the third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation

