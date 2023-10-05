Fair 75°

George Santos' Ex-Campaign Treasurer Admits Role In Reporting Thousands In Fictional Loans

The woman who once oversaw the finances of embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ congressional campaign has confessed to filing fictional finance reports on his behalf, saying he was well aware of the scheme.

New York Rep. George Santos
Michael Mashburn
Nancy Marks, a former campaign treasurer during Santos’ two congressional bids, pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 5.

She told the judge that she and Santos, a Republican whose 3rd District represents parts of Nassau County and Queens, recorded phony campaign finance reports stating that Santos had loaned his campaign $500,000, ABC 7 reports.

They made the claim despite Santos not having made the loan and not having the money to do so, in order to bring in more donors, the outlet quoted her as saying.

Marks is expected to be sentenced to three or four years in prison.

Thursday’s plea came months after another Santos campaign staffer, Samuel Miele, was charged with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly impersonating a high-level congressional aide to raise money for Santos. Miele has pleaded not guilty.

In May 2022, Santos was indicted on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. He pleaded not guilty.

The 35-year-old Santos has faced a seemingly endless list of scandals since taking office, including admitting that he lied about much of his background on the campaign trail, like where he worked and went to school.

