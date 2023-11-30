George Santos Calls For Expulsion Of NY Rep. Bowman For Pulling Fire Alarm: Report

Santos, a Republican, made his comments against Bowman while addressing reporters outside the Capitol Building on Thursday morning, Nov. 30, only one day before the House is set to vote on an expulsion resolution that could kick the embattled New York representative out of his office.

According to ABC News, Santos said he would introduce a resolution to expel Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon Office building on Saturday, Sept. 30 just before members of Congress were about to vote on a spending measure that would keep the US government open.

Bowman, a Democrat who represents New York's 16th district, was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the incident. He later pleaded guilty and agreed with the attorney general's office to have his charges withdrawn in three months as long as he paid a fine.

The 16th district is composed of the southern part of Westchester County, including the suburban cities of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

Bowman released a statement in response to Santos' remarks.

"No one in Congress, or anywhere in America, takes soon-to-be former Congressman George Santos seriously," he said, adding, "This is just another meaningless stunt in his long history of cons, antics, and outright fraud.”

Santos, who represents the 3rd district including parts of Nassau County and Queens, has already survived a resolution to expel him that was brought by New York. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In that vote, 182 Republicans and 31 Democrats voted against removing him from Congress.

Friday's resolution, brought up by Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, follows a damning report from the House Ethics Committee that unanimously concluded there was “substantial evidence” that Santos had broken the law.

The report contained allegations that Santos had spent campaign money on the pornography site OnlyFans and at the luxury store Hermes. After releasing the report, the Committee said it would immediately refer its allegations to the Department of Justice.

In addition to the allegations contained in the report, Santos also faces 23 federal criminal counts including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. Additionally, two of his former campaign staffers have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

In the face of these allegations and charges, Santos has remained adamant that he will not resign.

To expel a member from Congress, a two-thirds vote is required. If Santos is expelled on Friday, he will be the sixth House member ever removed from office.

Read the full report by ABC News by clicking here,

