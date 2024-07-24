Fugitive Wanted For Sexual Assault Charged With DWI After Crash In Hudson Valley

Putnam County resident Herson Omar Marroquin Felix of Carmel was arrested on Friday, July 10 in connection with a hit-run crash that happened in Carmel earlier on the same day, authorities said.

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, on Wednesday, July 24 at around 10 p.m. on the day of the crash, a vehicle struck a Ford Escape with two people inside on Route 6 near Stoneleigh Avenue.

The arriving officer was told the vehicle that caused the crash had allegedly driven away.

The officer then found Marroquin Felix's disabled blue Ford Expedition a short distance away and determined he had been driving while intoxicated, according to Bodo.

Marroquin Felix was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters.

A background check revealed he was wanted in Minnesota on an outstanding warrant for felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Following his arrest in Carmel, Marroquin Felix was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He was also held as a fugitive from justice and taken to the Putnam County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Minnesota.

