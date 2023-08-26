Frozen Vegetables Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Concerns Of Listeria Contamination

Washington-based Twin City Foods is voluntarily recalling not-ready-to-eat quick frozen "Super Sweet Corn" and "Mixed Vegetable" products that were sold nationwide and may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled items were sold at Kroger, Food Lion, and other grocery stores across the country.

A complete list of recalled products and the specific lot codes associated with them can be found on the FDA website.

The issue was initially discovered when a third-party lab found that corn had been contaminated by listeria, though there have been no reported illnesses or other complications tied to the recall.

People who are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments are at a higher risk for severe Listeria illness.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

