Former Treasurer In Hudson Valley Nabbed For Stealing Funds, Police Say

On Monday morning, June 19, New York State Police in Ulster County announced that Burton Gulnick Jr, age 51, from the city of Kingston was arrested on Friday, June 16.

Gulnick was the treasurer for both the Town of Hurley Recreation Association and the Friends of Mike Hein Political Committee. Hein is a former county executive in Ulster County.

State Police said investigators received allegations regarding Gulnick stealing funds from the Hurley Recreation Association and the Committee to Re-Elect Mike Hein.

The investigation led to the arrest of Gulnick, who was formally charged with:

Grand larceny in the second degree,

Two counts of grand larceny in the third degree,

Scheme to defraud,

Five counts of falsifying business records.

Gulnick was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Further information on the case, including the amount of allegedly stolen funds, has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.